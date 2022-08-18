M&T Bank Corp Invests $231,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Itron by 21.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 517,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 196.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.24. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

