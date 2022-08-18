M&T Bank Corp Invests $237,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 3.7 %

NOVA stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.33. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.