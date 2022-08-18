M&T Bank Corp Invests $249,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

