M&T Bank Corp Invests $262,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

