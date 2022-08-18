M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Kohl's Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

