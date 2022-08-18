M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $212.85 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.