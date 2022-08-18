M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,931 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NYSE BNL opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

