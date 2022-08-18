M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

