M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of EEFT stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Euronet Worldwide Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
