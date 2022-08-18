M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,994 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

UTHR opened at $221.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

