M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,099,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

