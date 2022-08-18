M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

