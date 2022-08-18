M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $13,464,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,485,164 shares of company stock valued at $31,885,090 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

