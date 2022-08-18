M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $202.06 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

