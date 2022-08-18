M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,038 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

