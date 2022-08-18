M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,068 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

