M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,768 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $3,121,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

