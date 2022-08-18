M&T Bank Corp Takes $236,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
IMCV opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
