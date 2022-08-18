M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Chegg Stock Down 5.4 %

CHGG stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

