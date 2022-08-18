M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.