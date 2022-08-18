M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

