M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock worth $12,844,589 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of RUN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

