Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider David Hardie Buys 56 Shares

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider David Hardie purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,284 ($15.51) per share, for a total transaction of £719.04 ($868.83).
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 1,262 ($15.25) on Thursday. Murray International Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,038 ($12.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,326 ($16.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 814.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
