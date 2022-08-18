National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$434.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.14 million.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

