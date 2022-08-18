National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.