National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FVI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 5.8 %

Insider Activity

FVI stock opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$947.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.09 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.