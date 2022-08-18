National Bankshares Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.87.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE RY opened at C$129.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Insiders sold a total of 26,637 shares of company stock worth $3,324,992 over the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.