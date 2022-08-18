National Bankshares Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.87.

TSE RY opened at C$129.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9399995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Insiders sold a total of 26,637 shares of company stock worth $3,324,992 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

