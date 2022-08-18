National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

