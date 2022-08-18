National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

National CineMedia Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.76.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

