National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,216 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

