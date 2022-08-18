NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Stephens decreased their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

