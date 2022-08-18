Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NEO stock opened at C$14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

