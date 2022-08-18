Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.47.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $241.15 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.80 and its 200 day moving average is $270.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

