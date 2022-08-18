New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 198,136 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $449.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

