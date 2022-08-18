New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,421 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 65,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.