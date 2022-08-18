New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

MCW opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

