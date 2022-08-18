New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,898,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 626,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 190,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

