New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $96,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 58.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,774. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

