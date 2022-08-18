New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 432,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

