New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 1,605.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

