New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.09 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $116.38 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

