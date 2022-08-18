New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.
NETGEAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTGR opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $730.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.93.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
NETGEAR Profile
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
