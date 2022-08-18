New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

