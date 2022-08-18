New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $819.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

