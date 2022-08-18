New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,359 shares of company stock valued at $423,712. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

