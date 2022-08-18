New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 28,347 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

