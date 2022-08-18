New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 747,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 523,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James River Group by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in James River Group by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in James River Group by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 291,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

James River Group Stock Down 1.4 %

James River Group stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.



