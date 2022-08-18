New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

