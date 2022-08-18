New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

