New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,128 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitae by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 114,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $999.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

