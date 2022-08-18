New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,976 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

